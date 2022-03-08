J&K Sports Council celebrates Int’l Women's Day

The special attraction of Day was the live performance of female athletes from gymnastics, Yoga, Fencing and Wushu; which left the audience spellbound.

The function was held in the early hours of the day and the welcome address by Secretary J&K Sports Council set the ball rolling. It was her who floated the idea of organizing such events for the first time by the Sports Council apart from routine sports events. This also marked the first of such kind of function by the Sports Council since its inception.

Speaking on the occasion, Nuzhat Gul took a journey down the memory lane and how the role played by her grandmother helped her family in business in addition to attending daily household chores. She said, women are the chief architect of this society and only she has the power to make it better and progressive. She further added that International Women's Day is a global day to commemorate the achievements of women. She said, “the day also marks a call to eradicate the gender related bias and bring women at par with men. She further added that women are capable of transforming society with their sheer determination, dedication, grit and wisdom.