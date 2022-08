Srinagar: The Fifth All India Fin Swimming Federation Cup saw participation from J&K Underwater Sports Association.

From August 5 to August 7, the competition took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Usman Bin Muzaffar, Syed Arman Ali, Ibrahim Khan, Sheikh Mohammad Shayaan, Hamzah Qaiser Makhdoomi, Izaan Azeem Makhdoomi, Hashmatullah, Inamullah, Mohammad Eisa, Zaid Bin Riyaz, Fayiz Mehmood, Syed Shaan, Mohammad Ibrahim, and Masood Ahmed are among the 16 players who took part in the event.