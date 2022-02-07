J&K to host first-ever Rowing National event

Srinagar: Rowing Federation of India has granted the hosting rights to J&K for hosting the Sub-Junior National Rowing Championship in Dal Lake, Srinagar.

It will be the first time ever that a National event of any level in the discipline of Rowing would be held in J&K.

In a recently held tournament committee meeting by the Rowing Federation of India, the hosting rights for the upcoming Sub-Junior Rowing National championship for boys and girls was confirmed to J&K.