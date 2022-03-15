J&K win Pencak Silat National Championship

Srinagar: J&K Martial Arts players shine by emerging as overall champions in the Senior National Pencak Silat Championship 2022 that was held at GHG College Ludhiana Punjab from March 11 to 14.
In the championship close to 700 athletes hailing from 34 states and Union Territories teams including Para Army and State Police teams participated.
J&K team emerged as overall winners in the event followed by Maharashtra at second place and Haryana third.
During the event selection for the Asian, World and other International competitions was also held.
Dr Swaranjeet Singh Deol who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony distributed medals to the winners.
Kishor Prakash Yewale, President, Indian Pencak Silat Federation, Mufti Hamid Yasin Secretary-General Mohammad Iqbal, Coach Team India, Irfan Aziz Botta, Treasurer, Indian Pencak Silat Federation, Dr Sanjeev Chopra MD, President Chandigarh Association and other officers and officials were present on the occasion.
The Championship was organised by Pencak Silat Association Chandigarh under the aegis of the Indian Pencak Silat Federation.