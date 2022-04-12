J&K witnessing golden era of sports revolution: Govt

Srinagar: Giving a huge impetus to overall sports ecosystem across Jammu and Kashmir, the UT dispensation has completed 347 prestigious sports infrastructure projects out of a total of 1080 taken up under different schemes.
These projects would encourage sports participation among youth who possess immense sports potential with many players from the UT representing the country in different games at national and international levels.
J&K, for the past few years, is witnessing the implementation of a multitude of revolutionary sports development schemes giving a much-needed fillip to the sector. The UT is equally equipped with all requisite sports structures and the latest technologically advanced utilities as other states of India. Recently, J&K sportspersons have brought accolades to the UT by performing outstandingly excellent in various national and international tournaments.
According to official figures, the medal tally of J&K at National level competitions in 2020-21 in 14 disciplines was 72 gold, 90 silver and 145 bronze medals.
Acknowledging the sport’s potential of the UT, Prime Minister has sanctioned Rs 200 cr under the Prime Minister’s Development Package for the up-gradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field. The package, which was aimed at boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities and providing professional coaches, has brought a revolution in the sports sector of J&K.
With a combination of world-class facilities, coaches and continuous monitoring, Jammu and Kashmir has created an environment for empowerment, leadership and self esteem among the youngsters. Consistent mentoring and monitoring is being provided to the sportspersons and coaches are being provided with all resources to train sportspersons, an official said.
“World Class sporting facilities are being raised, expert coaches and performance-oriented staff has been deployed in sports training centres. Over 17 lakh youth participated in different sports activities while 1.26 lakh youth received coaching, so far,” informed the official.
J&K administration led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, is devoted to the development of the overall sports atmosphere in the Union Territory. Special focus is being laid on providing the sportspersons of the UT with all the requisite facilities through a comprehensive sports mechanism in place.
Lieutenant Governor, addressing sportspersons, and officials at the first ever national archery championship at M A Stadium, said that resources are being expanded to completely transform the sporting ecosystem in the UT. He asked the officials to redouble their efforts to quickly complete over 300 sports infrastructure projects being executed in all 20 districts.
Pertinently, the first-ever sports policy has been notified and adopted for the promotion of sports in the Union Territory.