J&K witnessing golden era of sports revolution: Govt

Acknowledging the sport’s potential of the UT, Prime Minister has sanctioned Rs 200 cr under the Prime Minister’s Development Package for the up-gradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field. The package, which was aimed at boosting sports infrastructure, training facilities and providing professional coaches, has brought a revolution in the sports sector of J&K.

With a combination of world-class facilities, coaches and continuous monitoring, Jammu and Kashmir has created an environment for empowerment, leadership and self esteem among the youngsters. Consistent mentoring and monitoring is being provided to the sportspersons and coaches are being provided with all resources to train sportspersons, an official said.

“World Class sporting facilities are being raised, expert coaches and performance-oriented staff has been deployed in sports training centres. Over 17 lakh youth participated in different sports activities while 1.26 lakh youth received coaching, so far,” informed the official.