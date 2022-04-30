J&K women’s cricket team continue their good form

Left-arm spinner Nadia Chowdhary and right-arm off-spinner Sandhya Sayal with 97 dot-balls each were in number-2 and number-3 spots respectively, while right-arm medium pacer Bismah Hassan was in 4th spot with 95 dot-balls and right-arm medium pace bowler Rubia Sayed with 91 dot-balls grabbed the 5th spot.

"To top any list at the National scene speaks volumes. Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, especially, the shortest format of the game is totally unpredictable. One wicket, one ball or one shot here and there makes all the difference. For that matter, the dot-balls make a big difference in the results of the matches. Hats off to J&K women cricketers, who have made all of us proud," the JKCA statement said.

"Bowling good number of dot-balls portraits picture of the sheer dint of hardwork by the bowlers, hitting right areas consistently, sensing mindset of the rival batters and above all showing serenity and discipline at crucial junctures," said JKCA Women official said.