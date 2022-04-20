J&K Women’s team condoles Mahajan’s demise

The team observed two minutes of silence at ACA Stadium Barsapara, Guwahati and prayed to God for bestowing peace to the noble soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

All the members of the team tied black ribbons on their arms during the match against Nagaland to mourn the demise of the cricketer.

“We dedicate the big win against Manipur to this die-hard cricketer,” said the team members.

“I did not know Pranav personally, but his popularity in both the regions of the Union Territory can be gauged from the tributes he received from his colleagues, associates and the posts of former and current cricketers on social media,” said Chetan Dhingra, Head Coach of the team.