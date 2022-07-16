J&K Wushu team shines in Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship

Srinagar: J&K Wushu players continue to give tough time to their opponents and this time it was the turn of junior players who bagged 14 medals in the 22nd Sub-Junior National Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh from 9th to 14th of this month.

More than1200 athletes drawn from 35 units of the Wushu Association of India participated in the event.

J&K athletes secured 5 medals in the Sanda event including one Silver and four Bronze besides 9 medals in the Taglu event with two silver and seven bronze in their kitty.

In the group event, J&K team bagged 3rd position while Manipur and Madhya Pradesh stood at 1st and 2nd place respectively. The team received a rousing reception upon its arrival in Jammu.