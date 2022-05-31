JKAP 14th battalion organises painting competition

Ganderbal: In view of the celebration of 75th year of independence titled “AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV”, JKAP 14TH Battalion organised a painting competition under Civic Action Programme 2022-23 at Battalion Headquarters Manasbal.
As the statement, students of various schools of the vicinity participated in the event including students from J&K Sainik School Manasbal, Government Secondary School Kondabal Ganderbal, Hanfia Model School Yangoora Lar Ganderbal, Govt Middle School Yangoora, Syed Maqsood Model School Kurhama and Imperial School of Education Barsoo.
Faisal Gul bagged 1st Position. Azaan Ramzan, 2nd Position. Sadiya Jan with 3rd Position. The prize distribution ceremony was held by Commandant JKAP-14th Bn, in presence of other officers and officials of the Battalion.