JKAP 14th battalion organises painting competition

Ganderbal: In view of the celebration of 75th year of independence titled “AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV”, JKAP 14TH Battalion organised a painting competition under Civic Action Programme 2022-23 at Battalion Headquarters Manasbal.

As the statement, students of various schools of the vicinity participated in the event including students from J&K Sainik School Manasbal, Government Secondary School Kondabal Ganderbal, Hanfia Model School Yangoora Lar Ganderbal, Govt Middle School Yangoora, Syed Maqsood Model School Kurhama and Imperial School of Education Barsoo.