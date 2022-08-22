JKASC athletes complete return trip to Mahadev Peak in record time

Srinagar: The athletes of JK Adventure Sports Club (JKASC) completed a return trip to the highest peak of Srinagar, Mahadev Peak in record time.
According to the statement by JKASC, the group of six athletes of the club including one girl completed a return trip to Mahadev peak in 5 hours and 28 minutes which is the fastest time to cover the return trail of the peak from starting point Dara Fakir Gujri.
“JK Adventure Sports Club Summit to Highest peak of Srinagar 3966m in 5 hours and 28 minutes. This is as per records the fastest time for the return trail,” the JKASC statement claimed.
“On Sunday, August 21 a group of six athletes that included Muzamil Hussain, Adil Ghazi, Sajjad Hussain of Kargil, Adil Farooq, Niyaz, and Sara Naqash started an early morning trail running to the highest peak of Srinagar in the least possible time. The group started from Dhara Faqir Gujri at 6:42 AM in the morning and reached its peak at 10:16 AM. They started running back towards Dhara, Faqir Gujri and reached back to the starting point at 12:29 PM.”
The statement praised the 17-year-old girl athlete Sara Naqash for being part of a successful trek. The group covered a distance of 20.42km in 5 hours and 28 minutes.