JKCA announces Jammu Talent Hunt trials schedule

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has announced the schedule and venues for the Talent Hunt trials going to be held in Jammu province.
While the schedule for the Kashmir province was already announced, the association announced the schedule for Jammu on Sunday. The Jammu province talent hunt trials would be held from May 6 to 13.
The trials for Rajouri and Poonch districts would be held at Sports Stadium Poonch while trials for Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi would be held at Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex. The trials for Doda, Kishtiwar, Ramban, and Bhaderwah would be held at Degree College Ground Bhaderwah. The trials for Samba and Jammu would be held at Science College Ground Jammu.
The trials would start from 8 Am onwards.
The under-19 men's trials would be held from May 6 to 8 while as Under-23 men's selection trials would be conducted from May 9 to 10. The senior men's trials would be held from May 11 to 13. The same schedule will be followed for talent hunt trials for women.
The Jammu Province has been divided into 4 zones.
"The trials will be held in whites for men and in coloured clothing for women. The trials will commence every day at the given venue and time, players are advised to report at the designated venue well before the given time," the JKCA statement said.
All the players have been asked to bring along a digitized DOB certificate, School leaving certificate, and mark sheet.