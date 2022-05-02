JKCA announces Jammu Talent Hunt trials schedule

The trials for Rajouri and Poonch districts would be held at Sports Stadium Poonch while trials for Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi would be held at Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex. The trials for Doda, Kishtiwar, Ramban, and Bhaderwah would be held at Degree College Ground Bhaderwah. The trials for Samba and Jammu would be held at Science College Ground Jammu.

The trials would start from 8 Am onwards.

The under-19 men's trials would be held from May 6 to 8 while as Under-23 men's selection trials would be conducted from May 9 to 10. The senior men's trials would be held from May 11 to 13. The same schedule will be followed for talent hunt trials for women.

The Jammu Province has been divided into 4 zones.