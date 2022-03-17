JKCA announces squad for CK Nayudu trophy

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on Thursday announced a 19-member squad for the upcoming Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy tournament that is going to be held in New Delhi.

Shubham Pundir has been named as captain of the team.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 17 to May 1. J&K has been placed in Elite group-H along with Punjab, Bengal and Tripura.