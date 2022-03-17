JKCA announces squad for CK Nayudu trophy

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on Thursday announced a 19-member squad for the upcoming Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy tournament that is going to be held in New Delhi.
Shubham Pundir has been named as captain of the team.
The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 17 to May 1. J&K has been placed in Elite group-H along with Punjab, Bengal and Tripura.
J&K will play Bengal in its first league match beginning on March 22 at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi.
Shubham Singh Pundir led team includes Dikshant Kundal, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Musaif Ajaz, Sahil Lotra, Waseem Bashir, Brijesh Sharma, Lone Nasir, Taizeem Younis, Sunil Kumar, Nipun Verma, Abid Mushtaq, Saksham Sharma, Henan Nazir, Qamran Iqbal, Shivansh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf and Arya Thakur.