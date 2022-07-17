JKCA bars players from participating in 'unrecognised' local events

Srinagar: The J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has barred its hundreds of registered cricketers from taking part in any regional competitions taking place anywhere in J&K.

The decision has left hundreds of players who have registered with JKCA from all around J&K in a difficult situation because they can't continue their regular business of receiving payment for their participation in local competitions.

Cricketers claimed that the JKCA is not paying players for their participation in tournaments organised by them. Ony players involved with the ongoing JKCA tournament titled Peace Cup are getting paid some sort of monetary benefits, the rest don't get anything for their participation.