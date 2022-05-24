JKCA Blues lift JKCA U-19 Women’s Cup

Srinagar: Scripting a thrilling five-run win over JKCA Pink XI, JKCA Blues lifted the title trophy of the JKCA Under-19 Women’s One-Day Tournament, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, Jammu on Sunday.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, JKCA Blues scored a good total of 244 runs in 44 overs, losing eight wickets in the process. Vanshika Phagetra and Neemami Slathia scored magnificent half-centuries.

Skipper Bhawandeep Kour contributed valuable 22 runs to the total. For JKCA Pink, Abroo was the wrecker-in-chief, who took a brilliant hat-trick, while Rafia, Khushboo and Stonskit Dolma claimed one wicket each.