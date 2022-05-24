JKCA Blues lift JKCA U-19 Women’s Cup

Srinagar: Scripting a thrilling five-run win over JKCA Pink XI, JKCA Blues lifted the title trophy of the JKCA Under-19 Women’s One-Day Tournament, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, Jammu on Sunday.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, JKCA Blues scored a good total of 244 runs in 44 overs, losing eight wickets in the process. Vanshika Phagetra and Neemami Slathia scored magnificent half-centuries.
Skipper Bhawandeep Kour contributed valuable 22 runs to the total. For JKCA Pink, Abroo was the wrecker-in-chief, who took a brilliant hat-trick, while Rafia, Khushboo and Stonskit Dolma claimed one wicket each.
In reply, JKCA Pink scored 238 runs, and thus lost the match in a thrilling contest by 6 runs. Afreen slammed a magnificent century and Khushoo scored fifty. For JKCA Blues, Neelam, Aanvi and Shambhavi claimed one wicket each.
Aabroo was declared the best bowler for taking 24 wickets in the tournament, while Afreen was adjudged the best batter for scoring 372 runs with 2 centuries in the tournament and Neemami was declared the best all-rounder for scoring 234 runs and taking 12 wickets.
Bhagyalakshmi got the best promising player award and Sehrish Tariq claimed the best wicketkeeper award.
Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion, while former cricketers Seema Mir and Veena Sharma were the guests of honour and SP Rajni Sharma and Preeti Choudhary were the special guests.
Speaking on the occasion, Brig Anil Gupta said that 42 girls each at Jammu and Srinagar out of a total of 75 each belonged to far off places and remote areas in the ongoing Under-19 Women’s One-Day Tournament.
He said that this tournament has broken the myth that the players from nearby places of Jammu and Srinagar only get a chance to play for J&K.