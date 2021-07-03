JKCA holds COVID-19 vaccination drive for players

JKCA had recently issued a notice making it clear that only those cricketers would be allowed inside its stadiums who are vaccinated and have submitted certificates with the association.

"In order to start cricket activities in a normal way, the BCCI has directed all the eligible cricketers to get vaccinated. In domestic cricket only vaccinated players would be eligible for participation," said a JKCA official.

He said while a number of cricketers have already submitted their certificates, the JKCA decided to hold an open vaccination drive as well so that maximum players are benefitted.