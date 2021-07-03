JKCA holds COVID-19 vaccination drive for players

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) on Saturday organised an open COVID-19 vaccination drive for players at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar here.
The drive was conducted on the directions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which has directed players to get fully vaccinated in order to be eligible for national level events.
Around 30 to 40 cricketers of various age groups were given vaccine shots while hundreds of other players submitted their COVID-19 vaccination certificates with the JKCA.
JKCA had recently issued a notice making it clear that only those cricketers would be allowed inside its stadiums who are vaccinated and have submitted certificates with the association.
"In order to start cricket activities in a normal way, the BCCI has directed all the eligible cricketers to get vaccinated. In domestic cricket only vaccinated players would be eligible for participation," said a JKCA official.
He said while a number of cricketers have already submitted their certificates, the JKCA decided to hold an open vaccination drive as well so that maximum players are benefitted.
“The cricket activities in both provinces of J&K are going to resume shortly in full swing,” the official said.