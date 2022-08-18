JKCA Multi-Day Final | Jammu-XI beat Kashmir-XI by 9-wkts

With the help of Nasir Lone's century, Kashmir set a target of 109 runs to win for the Jammu side.

The opener Shubham Khajuria and IPL star Abdul Samad made a mockery of that target as Jammu-XI achieved the target in 11 overs for the loss of one wicket to lift the trophy.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 160 for the loss of six wickets, Kashmir-XI managed to score 327 runs in 66.3 overs in their second essay, thus setting a target of 109 runs for JKCA Blue.

Nasir Lone showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up a magnificent century of 110 runs, while Sheikh Usaid (66) and Zaman Qayoom (52) were the other major contributors. For Jammu-XI, Abdul Samad was the pick of the bowlers, taking a five-wicket haul while Ramdayal took two wickets.