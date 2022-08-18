JKCA Multi-Day Final | Jammu-XI beat Kashmir-XI by 9-wkts

Srinagar: Nasir Lone, an all-rounder, scored a heroic century, but it was in vain as Jammu-XI defeated Kashmir-XI by nine wickets in the JKCA Multi-Day final on Thursday at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar.
Despite a strong batting performance in the second inning, Kashmir's team suffered from the first-inning collapse, which prevented them from ever getting back into the game.
With the help of Nasir Lone's century, Kashmir set a target of 109 runs to win for the Jammu side.
The opener Shubham Khajuria and IPL star Abdul Samad made a mockery of that target as Jammu-XI achieved the target in 11 overs for the loss of one wicket to lift the trophy.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 160 for the loss of six wickets, Kashmir-XI managed to score 327 runs in 66.3 overs in their second essay, thus setting a target of 109 runs for JKCA Blue.
Nasir Lone showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up a magnificent century of 110 runs, while Sheikh Usaid (66) and Zaman Qayoom (52) were the other major contributors. For Jammu-XI, Abdul Samad was the pick of the bowlers, taking a five-wicket haul while Ramdayal took two wickets.
In reply Jammu-XI on the back of explosive hitting by Abdul Samad and Shubham Khajuria and chased the target easily in 11 overs to register an outright victory by nine wickets.
Both the batsmen scored power-packed 51 runs each.
Suryansh Raina was the only wicket to fall, who was dismissed by Parvez Rasool, his only wicket in the match.
Shubham Khajuria was adjudged as the best batter, Abid Mushtaq as the best bowler, Nasir Lone as the best all-rounder, Shivansh Sharma as the best wicketkeeper and Vanshaj Sharma as the most promising player of the tournament.
Hemant Kumar Lohia, Director General Prisons was the chief guest on the occasion.