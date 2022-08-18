[ JKCA Multi-Day Tournament Final ] Day 2: Jammu-XI continue dominance over Kashmir-XI

Srinagar: Jammu-XI continued its dominance over Kashmir-XI on the second day of the JKCA Multi-Day tournament final at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar here on Wednesday.

Jammu-XI owing to brilliant batting by Henan Malik, Suryansh Raina, Shubham Khajuria and Kanhaiya Wadhwan went on to gain the first inning lead of 218 runs. At the end of the second day's play, Kashmir-XI were 160/4 in their second inning, still trailing the Jammu side by 58. Sheikh Usaid is fighting a lonely battle for Kashmir-XI on unbeaten 53.

Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 207 for the loss of two wickets, Jammu-XI rode on the brilliance of Kanhaiya and Henan Malik to score a big total of 394 runs and gain a big first innings lead of 218 runs. Henan scored magnificent 62 runs, while Kanhaiya contributed superb 54 runs. Abdul Samad also contributed 21 runs. Earlier, Shubham and Suryansh had struck brilliant fifties.