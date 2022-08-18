[ JKCA Multi-Day Tournament Final ] Day 2: Jammu-XI continue dominance over Kashmir-XI

Srinagar: Jammu-XI continued its dominance over Kashmir-XI on the second day of the JKCA Multi-Day tournament final at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar here on Wednesday.
Jammu-XI owing to brilliant batting by Henan Malik, Suryansh Raina, Shubham Khajuria and Kanhaiya Wadhwan went on to gain the first inning lead of 218 runs. At the end of the second day's play, Kashmir-XI were 160/4 in their second inning, still trailing the Jammu side by 58. Sheikh Usaid is fighting a lonely battle for Kashmir-XI on unbeaten 53.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 207 for the loss of two wickets, Jammu-XI rode on the brilliance of Kanhaiya and Henan Malik to score a big total of 394 runs and gain a big first innings lead of 218 runs. Henan scored magnificent 62 runs, while Kanhaiya contributed superb 54 runs. Abdul Samad also contributed 21 runs. Earlier, Shubham and Suryansh had struck brilliant fifties.
For Kashmir-XI, medium pacers Nasir Lone and Shahrukh Dar took three wickets each, while part-time leg-spinner Qamran Iqbal claimed two wickets.
In reply in its second inning, Kashmir-XI were 160 for the loss of four wickets, still trailing by 58 runs.
Openers Qamran Iqbal (25) and Jiyaad Magray (24) gave a solid start to their second innings. Still, after their departure, speedster Ramdayal did the trick- removing experienced Parvez Rasool (08) and skipper Fazil Rashid (03) cheaply. Usaid is batting on 53 along with Nasir Lone on 26.
For Jammu-XI, Ramdayal took two wickets, while left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq and off-spinner Sahil Lotra claimed one wicket each.
Earlier in the first inning, Kashmir-XI had got all out for 176 runs total. Nasir Lone was the highest scorer with 53 while Abid Mushtaq was brilliant for Jammu-XI taking a seven-wicket haul. His seven-wicket haul included a hat trick.