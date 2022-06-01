JKCA Orange lift Under-19 title trophy

Srinagar: For making it to Team India and having a fabulous bowling show in IPL 2022, J&K's sensational Speedster Umran Malik, was today honoured by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) during a concluding function of U-19 Men's One-Day Tournament at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, Jammu.

He was presented with a T-Shirt, Track Suit, Cap, Badge and a Memento by Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA and Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs JKCA.