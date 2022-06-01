JKCA Orange lift Under-19 title trophy

Srinagar: For making it to Team India and having a fabulous bowling show in IPL 2022, J&K's sensational Speedster Umran Malik, was today honoured by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) during a concluding function of U-19 Men's One-Day Tournament at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, Jammu.
He was presented with a T-Shirt, Track Suit, Cap, Badge and a Memento by Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA and Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs JKCA.
On the occasion, Umran Malik asked the young cricketers to set goals and be focused and determined to fulfil them.
He also congratulated the winners and runners-up teams for their fabulous show.
Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA while speaking on the occasion said that Umran's elevation to the National scene will be a motivator for the budding cricketers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Meanwhile, in the final, JKCA Orange beat JKCA Blue by a huge margin of 176 runs.
Earlier, put in to bat, JKCA Orange set a good target of 233 runs in 45 overs. Achintya Khajuria top scored with 68 runs, while Rhytham Sharma, Akshit Gandral and Bachan Singh contributed 44, 26 and 23 runs respectively. Oman Fayaz was the pick of the bowlers from JKCA Blues, taking a five-wicket haul while Arooj Parvaiz, Basit Nazir, Ranjot Singh and Ahmed Fayaz claimed one wicket each.
In reply, JKCA Blue bundled out for a paltry total of 56 runs to lose the match by a big margin. Oman Fayaz and Musaib were the only two batters who crossed the double-figure marks, making 18 and 12 runs respectively. For JKCA Orange, Naveed and Udhay Pratap took three wickets each, while Piyush and Shikawat claimed two wickets each.