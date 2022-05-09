JKCA organises Talent Hunt in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: To locate the raw cricketing skills of the hills, Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association is organising a week-long talent hunt for the youth of Chenab Region under ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’ at Bhaderwah.
Shafqat Mehmood Malik, National cricket player and Nodal officer of the `Talent Hunt’ informed that 560 aspiring cricketers from different parts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts have so far appeared in trials for preliminary selection in three categories - under 19, under 23 and Ranji.
The week-long ‘Talent Hunt’ under ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’ is primarily aimed at identifying raw cricketing talent through this talent hunt program so that this talent may find a place on the national and international sports platforms.
Shafqat Mehmood said that besides JKCA, the government has taken many initiatives like ‘Khelo India’ to identify the talent in multidisciplinary sports at the grassroots level.
“The raw cricketing skills are being tested by the national level cricketers and prospective talent is being groomed and will surely find a place to showcase their talent on a bigger platform,” said Shafqat Mehmood Malik.
Aspiring cricketers who have converged in large numbers at the sports ground of PG College Bhaderwah expressed their gratitude to the JKCA for organising a maiden talent hunt at their native place.
Rashid ul Hassan from Doda said, “I am very excited today while participating in first-ever trials of Cricket being conducted by JKCA, especially in Bhaderwah for the aspiring youths of Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.”
“Earlier, we never got an opportunity to showcase our talent but now the time has changed for the good as JKCA itself reached Bhadarwah to conduct trials of raw talent, “ said Sunil Singh from Ramban.