JKCA organises Talent Hunt in Bhaderwah

The week-long ‘Talent Hunt’ under ‘Sansad Khel Spardha’ is primarily aimed at identifying raw cricketing talent through this talent hunt program so that this talent may find a place on the national and international sports platforms.

Shafqat Mehmood said that besides JKCA, the government has taken many initiatives like ‘Khelo India’ to identify the talent in multidisciplinary sports at the grassroots level.

“The raw cricketing skills are being tested by the national level cricketers and prospective talent is being groomed and will surely find a place to showcase their talent on a bigger platform,” said Shafqat Mehmood Malik.