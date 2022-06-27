JKCA Senior Cricket Tournament continues

Srinagar: In the ongoing JKCA Senior One Day tournament, four matches were played on Monday with two each in both provinces of J&K.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Ground-A Srinagar, JKCA B1 defeated B4 by 58 runs.

Batting first, B1 scored 218 runs in 45.5 overs. Sufiyan Ahmad (41) and Kashif Ayoub (39) were the main scorers.

For JKCA B4, Mujeeb Nadaf took four wickets and Suhail Rashid bagged three wickets.