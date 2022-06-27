JKCA Senior Cricket Tournament continues

Srinagar: In the ongoing JKCA Senior One Day tournament, four matches were played on Monday with two each in both provinces of J&K.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Ground-A Srinagar, JKCA B1 defeated B4 by 58 runs.
Batting first, B1 scored 218 runs in 45.5 overs. Sufiyan Ahmad (41) and Kashif Ayoub (39) were the main scorers.
For JKCA B4, Mujeeb Nadaf took four wickets and Suhail Rashid bagged three wickets.
In reply, JKCA B4 managed to score 160 runs to lose the match by 58 runs. Asif Ramzan (38) and Asim Bashir (35) were the main scorers.
For JKCA B1, Tanveer Ahmed captured four wickets and Sharif Shafat claimed two wickets.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar, JKCA B5 scripted a thrilling one-wicket victory over JKCA B3 in a high-scoring match.
Batting first, B3 scored a huge total of 322 runs. Adil Reshi played brilliant innings of 87 runs, while Adil Zahoor contributed 60 runs to the total.
For B5, Feroz and Asmat Fayaz took three wickets each.
In reply, B5 chased the target in 49.1 overs, losing nine wickets in the process, thus registering a thrilling win by one wicket. Amir Sofi scored magnificent 77 runs, while Aquib Nabi contributed valuable 51 runs to the total. For B3, Irfan ul Haq took four wickets, while Nasir Ahmad Bhat bagged three wickets.
At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A5 defeated A2 in a low-scoring match by 3 wickets.
Earlier, put in to bat, JKCA A2 bundled out for a meagre total of 90 runs. Gourav Manhas (25) and Manish Dogra (15) were the main scorers. Left-arm spinner Ankush Bandral was the wrecker-in-chief, who took seven wickets by conceding 23 runs. He hit good areas and was bang on target from the word go. Fast bowler Yudhvir Charak also took three wickets by giving away 34 runs.
In reply, JKCA A5 chased the target by losing seven wickets to win the match by three wickets. Sunil Kumar top scored with 36 runs, while Ahtsham contributed 12 runs to the total.
For JKCA B2, Rohit Raina bagged three wickets, while Rohit Sharma claimed two wickets.