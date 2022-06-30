JKCA Senior Cricket Tournament final on Saturday

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has announced the list of Kashmir province and Jammu province cricketer’s that will be part of the Senior One Day tournament at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar here on Saturday.

The selectors on Thursday announced the list of selected players after matches were held in both provinces of J&K. In both the provinces, around 60 players were divided into five teams and matches were played as part of the Peace Cup.

After the matches were held, selectors selected 15 players each from both provinces who will clash against each other.

Shubham Pundir will be leading the Jammu side while Waseem Raza will be the skipper on Kashmir.