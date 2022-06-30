JKCA Senior Cricket Tournament final on Saturday

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has announced the list of Kashmir province and Jammu province cricketer’s that will be part of the Senior One Day tournament at Sheri Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar here on Saturday.
The selectors on Thursday announced the list of selected players after matches were held in both provinces of J&K. In both the provinces, around 60 players were divided into five teams and matches were played as part of the Peace Cup.
After the matches were held, selectors selected 15 players each from both provinces who will clash against each other.
Shubham Pundir will be leading the Jammu side while Waseem Raza will be the skipper on Kashmir.
“It is the culmination of One-Day format events. It has been a competitive event with top-level J&K cricketers playing against each other,” said JKCA in charge of Srinagar, Majid Dar.
“The selectors have shortlisted players for the final on the basis of their performance in the tournament. There are a lot of surprises with some known faces not able to perform well and aren’t part of the team. While as some unknown faces have delivered brilliant performances and have been included in the team. That was the purpose of this talent hunt followed by tournament,” he said.
Majid Dar also said that spectators would be allowed to watch the match on Saturday.
“We have decided to allow everyone to watch the match. All the spectators would be allowed to watch the match that will include some of the top cricketers of J&K,” he added.
Teams:
JKCA Blue (Jammu Province): Jatin Wadhawan, Suryansh Raina (WK), Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir (C), Abdul Samad, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh, Ramdayal, Akash Choudhary, Sahil Lotra, Rohit Sharma, Ritik Singh, Yawar Ayoub and Abhishant Bakshi.
JKCA Orange (Kashmir Province): Adil Reshi, Amir Khan, Asif Ramzan (WK), Sheikh Usaid, Zaman Qayoom, Parvez Rasool, Waseem Raza (C), Nasir Lone, Irfan ul Haq, Aquib Nabi, Shahrukh Dar, Umar Nazir, Imtiaz Ganie, Tahir Ahmed Bhat and Nadeem Dar.