JKCA Senior One-Day Tournament begins

Srinagar: The senior men One Day tournament of the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) started in both the provinces of J&K on Saturday.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-A, JKCA B4 defeated B5 by 21 runs.
Batting first, JKCA B4 scored 247 runs in 48.1 overs. Zaman Qayoom top scored with 68 runs, while Gowher Altaf contributed 57 runs to the total. For JKCA B5, Aquib Nabi took three wickets while Aamir Aziz claimed two wickets.
In reply, JKCA B5 managed to score 227 runs to lose the match by 21 runs. Nadeem Dar (56) and Ishtiaq Rasool (54) were the main scorers.
For B4, Samiullah Dar was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets, while Suhail Rashid claimed two.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-B, JKCA B1 drubbed B2 in a close contest by 16 runs.
Batting first, JKCA B1 scored a good total of 270 runs. Sheikh Usaid top scored with 85 runs, while Danish Muzzaffer contributed 41 runs to the total. For JKCA B2, Manzoor Dar, Imtiyaz Ganie and Umar Nazir claimed two wickets each.
In reply, JKCA B2 scored 254 runs, and thus lost the match by 16 runs. Amir Khan played brilliant innings of 99 runs, while Asif Khan contributed 38 runs to the total.
For B1, Shahrukh Dar was the Wrecker-in-Chief, who took five wickets, while skipper Parvez Rasool bagged two wickets.
Meanwhile, at GGM Science College Hostel Ground, JKCA A1 thrashed JKCA A2 in a one-sided affair by eight wickets.
Batting first, JKCA Team A2 bundled out for a paltry total of 103 runs. Manish Dogra (24), Paras Sharma (22) and Gourav Manhas (19) were the main scorers. For JKCA A1, Abid Mushtaq, Aman Sharma and Saksham Sharma took three wickets each.
In reply, JKCA A1 rode on a brilliant unbeaten 49 runs off 50 balls by Rohan Koul and 41 runs off 49 balls by Abhishant Bakshi to surpass the target easily, losing just two wickets in the process, thus winning the match by eight wickets.
For JKCA A2, Anil and Rohit Sharma claimed one wicket each.
At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A3 defeated Team A4 by 36 runs.
Batting first, A3 scored 199 runs. Skipper Abdul Samad top scored with 64 runs off 46 balls, while Jatin Wadhawan contributed 56 runs off 56 balls. For A4, Kul Inder Singh and Deepak Dogra took two wickets each.
JKCA A4, in reply, managed to score 163 runs, and thus lost the match by 36 runs. Sahil Lotra and Gourav Khajuria contributed 38 and 36 runs to the total respectively.
For JKCA A3, Ritik and Ramdayal took four wickets each.