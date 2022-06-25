JKCA Senior One-Day Tournament begins

Srinagar: The senior men One Day tournament of the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) started in both the provinces of J&K on Saturday.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-A, JKCA B4 defeated B5 by 21 runs.

Batting first, JKCA B4 scored 247 runs in 48.1 overs. Zaman Qayoom top scored with 68 runs, while Gowher Altaf contributed 57 runs to the total. For JKCA B5, Aquib Nabi took three wickets while Aamir Aziz claimed two wickets.

In reply, JKCA B5 managed to score 227 runs to lose the match by 21 runs. Nadeem Dar (56) and Ishtiaq Rasool (54) were the main scorers.