JKCA senior Women’s one-day tournament begins

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) senior women's one-day tournament started on Friday in both the provinces of J&K.
On an opening day JKCA A1, A3, B2, B5 registered victories over their rivals as the four matches were played on an inaugural day.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, Team B5 thrashed B4 by nine wickets. Electing to bat first, A4 scored a paltry total of 70 runs in 23.5 overs. Shaheena Pakhan with 14 and Afreen Malik with 13 were the main contributors. Aabroo took three wickets, while Khushboo and Insha bagged two wickets each.
In reply, A5 chased the target in 11.3 overs by losing one wicket, thus winning the match by nine wickets. Sheerazah Banoo top scored with 39 runs, while Khushboo contributed 20 runs to the total.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Ground-B, JKCA B2 defeated B1 easily by five wickets.
Batting first, B1 collapsed at a meagre total of 48 runs. Iqra Nabi and Ruqaya were the only two batters to cross the double-figure mark, scoring 13 and 11 runs respectively. Asra Shafi was the wrecker-in-chief for B2, who took six wickets, while Gousia Shahban took two wickets.