JKCA senior Women’s one-day tournament begins

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) senior women's one-day tournament started on Friday in both the provinces of J&K.

On an opening day JKCA A1, A3, B2, B5 registered victories over their rivals as the four matches were played on an inaugural day.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, Team B5 thrashed B4 by nine wickets. Electing to bat first, A4 scored a paltry total of 70 runs in 23.5 overs. Shaheena Pakhan with 14 and Afreen Malik with 13 were the main contributors. Aabroo took three wickets, while Khushboo and Insha bagged two wickets each.