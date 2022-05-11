JKCA TALENT HUNT | Over 500 cricketers participate in trials

Srinagar: More than 500 cricketers turned up for the selection trials on the opening day of JKCA Talent Hunt trials for senior cricketers held at multiple venues of J&K on Wednesday.
After the conclusion of the Under-19 and 23 age group trials, JKCA started senior trials at seven venues of J&K that saw an overwhelming response from senior cricketers on an opening day.
In Kashmir province, trials were held at SK Stadium Srinagar (Central Zone), Mattan (South Zone) and Khushal Stadium (North Zone).
In South Zone, around 80 cricketers participated in trials while in Central Zone around 82 cricketers participated. At North Zone, around 52 cricketers turned up for trials.
In Jammu Province, trials were held at four venues of GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, Sports Stadium Poonch, SMVDSB Katra and Degree College Bhaderwah.
At GGM Science College Hostel Ground, around 100 cricketers participated in trials while at Sports Stadium Poonch, around 35 cricketers turned up for trials. At SMVDSB Katra, around 64 cricketers participated in trials while at Degree College Bhaderwah, around 90 cricketers participated in trials.
The trials will continue on Thursday with shortlisted and new entrants taking a further part. The selected players would be distributed into different teams who will then participate in the Peace Cup that is going to start on May 15 with the inauguration of the Under-19 girl's tournament.