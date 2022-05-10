JKCA Talent Hunt trials for U-23 cricketers conclude

Srinagar: The JKCA Talent Hunt trials for Under-23 cricketers concluded at various venues across J&K on Tuesday.
From Wednesday the trials for senior cricketers in both male and female sections would be held.
Over 500 Under-23 boys and girls from each province took part in these selection trials.
The Under-19 level trials had seen participation of more than 2000 cricketers and in the senior category JKCA expected another big turnout.
From each zone, JKCA is going to form teams who will then take part in the tournament titled Peace Cup.