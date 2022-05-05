JKCA to organise ‘Cricket for Peace’ tournament

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is going to conduct its own league matches in different categories and formats after the ‘Talent Hunt’ trials from May 15.
The tournaments are going to be conducted on a zonal basis for which both Jammu and Kashmir regions have been divided into four zones each. The tournament will be called the ‘Cricket for Peace’ tournament.
Brig Anil Gupta, Member Administration JKCA and Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs JKCA reviewed the arrangements for the conduct of first of its kind rather JKCA’s Talent Hunt trials to be followed by the tournaments in order to make the selection process fair, and transparent.
The tournaments will be held in both Junior (U-19, U-16 one-dayers, Jr men 2-day) and Senior (Sr Women’s One Day, Men U-23 One Day, Sr Men One-Day, Sr Men Multi-Day) categories.
“Former First Class Cricketer Ashwani Gupta has been nominated as the Tournament Incharge of Jammu Province, while another Former First Class Cricketer Abdul Qayoom has been nominated as Tournament Incharge of Kashmir province including Ladakh and Roopali Slathia has to be named as the Tournament Incharge for Women in both the regions and Ladakh,” Brig Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement issued.
He said for the purpose of Talent Hunt, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been divided into 8 zones, while Ladakh will be zone 4 of Kashmir province.
“Zone 1 of Jammu province will include Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar; Zone 2 will comprise Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua; Zone 3 includes Jammu and Samba and Zone 4 will include Rajouri and Poonch districts, while North Kashmir will be Zone 1 of Kashmir province, Central Kashmir will be Zone 2, South Kashmir Zone 3 and Ladakh as Zone 4,” added Brig Gupta.
“The cut of dates for U-23 category-born on after September 1, 1999; U-19-born on or after September 1, 2003; U-16-born on or after September 1, 2006,” said Advocate Sethi.
Member Administration JKCA said that the events will begin with the Under-19 Women’s One-Day Tournament on May 15, which will be followed by Under-19 Men One Day on May 25, Senior Women One-Day on June 3, Under-23 Men One-Day on June 14, Senior Men One-Day on June 24, Men Junior Multi-Days on July 5 and Men Senior Multi-Days on July 23.
“The Talent Hunt team for Ladakh included Ashwani Gupta, Roopali Slathia, Vikrant Taggar and Surabhi Dadheechi, while the teams for Talent Hunt (Men) for Jammu province Zone 1 ie, Poonch, Rajouri, Sundebani, Nowshera include Jagtar Singh, Surjeet Singh, Gurupratap Singh and Pawan Sharma; for zone 2 ie Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua, the Talent Hunt team includes Ranjeet Bali, Rakesh Koul, Vivek Singh and Bharat Sharma; for Zone 3 (Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban), the team includes Vikrant Taggar, Suresh Singh, Akshay Khajuria and Shafkat Malik; for Zone 4 (Jammu, Samba), the Talent Hunt team comprises of Amit Pal Singh, Sanjay Sharma, Inderjeet Singh, Harsh Nayyar,” JKCA statement said.
“The Talent Hunt team for Kashmir region North Zone include Arshad Bhat, Fayaz Hazari, Shabir Kanth and Hilal Ahmad, while for South Zone the Talent Hunt team comprises of Irshad Hassan, Asif Jeelani, Obaid Haroon and Farooq Akhoon and for Central Zone, the Talent Hunt team includes Manzoor Dar Huwaid Ronga, Imran Haroon Haroon and Zahoor Sofi. For Jammu region women, the Talent Hunt teams include Madhu Sharma, Rajni Sharma and Anuradha Sharma (Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar); Surabhi Dadheechi, Pooja Sharma and Madhu Bandral (Udh, Reasi, Kathua); Payal Choudhary, Veena Sharma and Anita Gupta (Jammu, Samba); Pratibha Bhasin, Anju Gupta and Richa Trisal (Rajouri, Poonch), while for Kashmir division women, the Talent Hunt teams include Masrat Ahad, Qurat-ul-an, Saima Rashid (North Zone); Kounsar Ali, Ravinder Kour Parveen Akhtar (Central Zone); Masrat Ahad, Sumaya and Elizabeth Mumtaz (South Zone). Meanwhile, the Organising Committee for Jammu includes Sandeep Singh Sunny, Veemarsh Kaw, Mohit Puri and Surekha Devi, while Organising Committee for Kashmir includes Zahoor Sofi, Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Huwaid Ronga and Tasaduq Rashid,” the statement added.