JKCA to organise ‘Cricket for Peace’ tournament

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is going to conduct its own league matches in different categories and formats after the ‘Talent Hunt’ trials from May 15.

The tournaments are going to be conducted on a zonal basis for which both Jammu and Kashmir regions have been divided into four zones each. The tournament will be called the ‘Cricket for Peace’ tournament.

Brig Anil Gupta, Member Administration JKCA and Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs JKCA reviewed the arrangements for the conduct of first of its kind rather JKCA’s Talent Hunt trials to be followed by the tournaments in order to make the selection process fair, and transparent.

The tournaments will be held in both Junior (U-19, U-16 one-dayers, Jr men 2-day) and Senior (Sr Women’s One Day, Men U-23 One Day, Sr Men One-Day, Sr Men Multi-Day) categories.