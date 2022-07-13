JKCA trials from July 16

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association has announced the dates for the conduct of Under-16 trials for players of both provinces.

The trials would be held for Kashmir province players at SK Stadium Srinagar from July 16 to 19 while for Jammu province players at Cricket ground Gharota from July 21 to 24.

Kashmir province players have been asked to submit digitised date of birth certificates at the Srinagar office on July 14 and 15 while for Jammu province players’ certificates have to be submitted at the Jammu office on July 19 and 20.