JKCA U-19 Women’s Cup in full swing

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) Under-19 women’s cup is in full swing with matches played in both the provinces on Tuesday.
A total of four matches were played today, with two in each province.
In Kashmir, the matches were played at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium grounds A and B, while in Jammu the matches were played at GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu and Country Cricket Stadium Gharota.
At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A1 got the better of team A5 by three wickets.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A5 scored 145 runs in the stipulated overs. Neemami Slathia top scored with 25 runs, while Vishakha contributed 17 runs. For A1, Bhagyalakshmi and Himani bagged three wickets each, while Aanvi Singh claimed two wickets.
In reply, team A2 chased the target by losing seven wickets, thus won the match by three wickets. Aanvi Singh top-scored with 57 runs , while Bhagyalakshmi scored a power-packed 40 . For JKCA team A5, Neemami took three wickets, while Monika claimed two wickets.
At Country Stadium Gharota, JKCA team A4 thrashed A3 by a big margin of 64 runs. Batting first, A4 scored a big total of 205 runs. Bhawandeep top-scored with brilliant 63 runs, while Shanu contributed 21 runs.
From team A3, Muskan and Rashu took three wickets each.
In reply, JKCA team A3 managed to score 137 runs only and lost the match by 69 runs. Muskan top scored with 50 runs. For team A4, Bhawandeep took three wickets each, while Sheetal and Ishika claimed two wickets each.
Meanwhile, at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, JKCA team B1 defeated B4 in any easy contest by a big margin of 93 runs.
Winning the toss and batting first, B1 scored a mammoth total of 246 runs losing eight wickets in the process. Alisa Jan scored 77 runs, while Nusrat Irshad contributed 52 runs to the total. Nusrat Banoo was the pick of the bowlers for B4 team, who took four wickets, while Fozia Jan bagged two wickets.
In reply, B4 bundled out for 153 runs, thus losing the match by a big margin of 93 runs. Haleema top scored with 29 runs, while Fozia Jan contributed 21 runs to the total. For JKCA B1, Khushboo, Mahroof and Haseena bagged three wickets each.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-B, put into bat, JKCA B5 scored a modest total of 96 runs in 26.2 overs. Kayinat top scored with 21 runs, while Aabroo contributed 11 runs to the total. For JKCA B3, Storskit Dolma and Ruqaya Jan took three wickets each.
In reply, JKCA team B3 bundled out for a paltry total of 38 runs thus losing the match by 58 runs.
For B5, Kayinat and Aabroo took four wickets each.