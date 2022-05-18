JKCA U-19 Women’s Cup in full swing

Srinagar: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) Under-19 women’s cup is in full swing with matches played in both the provinces on Tuesday.

A total of four matches were played today, with two in each province.

In Kashmir, the matches were played at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium grounds A and B, while in Jammu the matches were played at GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu and Country Cricket Stadium Gharota.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A1 got the better of team A5 by three wickets.