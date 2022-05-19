JKCA U-19 Women’s tournament continues

Srinagar: In the ongoing JKCA Under-19 Women’s tournament four matches were played at twin venues of Srinagar and Jammu on Wednesday
In Kashmir, the matches were played at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium grounds A and B, while in Jammu the matches were played at GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu and Country Cricket Stadium Gharota.
At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A4 thrashed team A2 by 9 wickets.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, A2 scored 166 runs. Consistent Vanshika top-scored with brilliant 83 runs off 100 balls. For team A4. Sheetal took four wickets.
In reply, team A4 chased the target by losing just one wicket, thus winning the match by one wicket. Bhawandeep Kour top scored with 100 runs off 85 balls, while Shanu Devi contributed 40 runs to the total. For JKCA team A2, Meenaz took the lone wicket to fall.
At Country Stadium Gharota, JKCA team A3 defeated A1 by 37 runs. Batting first, A3 scored 167 runs. Sheena Saraf top-scored with a brilliant 87 runs off 90 balls.
From team A1, Bhagyalakshmi took three wickets, while Shruti claimed two wickets.
In reply, JKCA team A1 managed to score 131 runs to lose the match by 37 runs. Bhagyalakshmi top scored with 58 runs off 65 balls. For team A3, Muska was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets, while Bhoomi claimed two wickets.
Meanwhile, at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, JKCA team B1 defeated B3 in any easy contest by a big margin of 67 runs.
Winning the toss and batting first, B1 scored 164 runs. Afreen scored 51 runs, while Alisa Jan contributed 23 runs to the total. For B3 Stonskit Dolma was the pick of the bowlers taking 4 wickets, while Shaheena bagged three wickets.
In reply, B3 bundled out for 97 runs, thus losing the match by 67 runs. Shaheena top scored with 46 runs, while Asifa Akhter contributed 10 runs to the total. For JKCA B1, Mahroofa and Alisa bagged three wickets each.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-B, batting first, JKCA B4 scored a modest total of 99runs in 16.1 overs. Foziya Jan scored 36 runs, while Pakeezah Rehman contributed 18 runs to the total. For JKCA B2, Rafiya Jan captured five wickets and Toshi Jan bagged four wickets.
In reply, JKCA team B4 registered a thrilling win by one wicket.
Toshi Palzes and Iqra Rasool contributed 16 and 15 runs to the total respectively.
For B4, Nuzhat took four wickets.
Meanwhile, Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration JKCA has said that five teams in each province are taking part in this tournament and the women cricketers from far-flung areas have also been selected in these teams, adding that this is the first of its kind tournament in various age groups, which will spread for a period of three months.