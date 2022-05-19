JKCA U-19 Women’s tournament continues

In reply, team A4 chased the target by losing just one wicket, thus winning the match by one wicket. Bhawandeep Kour top scored with 100 runs off 85 balls, while Shanu Devi contributed 40 runs to the total. For JKCA team A2, Meenaz took the lone wicket to fall.

At Country Stadium Gharota, JKCA team A3 defeated A1 by 37 runs. Batting first, A3 scored 167 runs. Sheena Saraf top-scored with a brilliant 87 runs off 90 balls.

From team A1, Bhagyalakshmi took three wickets, while Shruti claimed two wickets.

In reply, JKCA team A1 managed to score 131 runs to lose the match by 37 runs. Bhagyalakshmi top scored with 58 runs off 65 balls. For team A3, Muska was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets, while Bhoomi claimed two wickets.

Meanwhile, at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Ground-A, JKCA team B1 defeated B3 in any easy contest by a big margin of 67 runs.

Winning the toss and batting first, B1 scored 164 runs. Afreen scored 51 runs, while Alisa Jan contributed 23 runs to the total. For B3 Stonskit Dolma was the pick of the bowlers taking 4 wickets, while Shaheena bagged three wickets.