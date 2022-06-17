JKCA U-23 CRICKET TOURNAMENT | Aspirants show stellar grit, tenacity to get selectors’ nod

Srinagar: In the JKCA under-23 men’s cricket tournament, talented cricketers who have been selected from different parts are sweating-it-out in hot and humid conditions, to get the selectors’ nod.
In the matches played on Friday in both the divisions, JKCA A3, A4, B1, B5 emerged victorious and the star performers included Abid Padder, Musaif Ajaz, Sampark Gupta, Praful Dhar, Abhay Tandon. Waheed Teli, Suhail Ahmed Dar, Younis Dagga Faizan Rouf, Jiyad Magrey and Bilal Ahmed.
At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A4 defeated team A5 by 3 wickets.
Earlier, put in to bat, A5 bundled out for a meagre total of 121 runs. Ashank top scored with 41 runs off 64 balls, while Rustum Wani contributed 23 runs to the total. For team A4, Praful Dhar and Abhay Tandon bagged three wickets each.
In reply, team A4 chased the target by losing seven wickets, thus winning the match by three wickets. Skipper Musaif Ajaz continued his brilliance and after scoring a century and a half-century in earlier two matches, once again scored power-packed 58 runs off 42 balls, while Abhay Tandon also contributed valuable 38 runs to the total.
For JKCA team A5, Muhammad Usman bagged three wickets, while Huzaif claimed two wickets. At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A3 defeated A2 in an easy contest by seven wickets.
Batting first, A2 scored paltry 108 runs, with Vinay scoring (16) runs and Raghav Thakur contributing (13) runs. For A3, Sampark captured four wickets, while Nitish Salaria claimed two wickets each.
In reply, A3 chased the target easily by losing three wickets, thus winning the match by seven wickets. Ahmed Shehzad top scored with 40 runs, while Vinayak contributed 24 runs to the total. For A2, Sarvashesh took two wickets, while Nityam Abrol claimed one wicket.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar Ground-A, JKCA B5 defeated B3 by seven wickets.
Batting first, B3 scored a huge total of 356 runs in 50 overs. Younis Dagga played with fluidity to score 99 runs, while Mujeeb ul Haq contributed 56 runs to the total. For B5, Faizan Rouf took three wickets, while Sheikh Shaheen claimed two wickets.
In reply, JKCA B5 rode on the magnificent century (121) by Abid Padder to chase the target in just 39.4 overs by losing three wickets. Bilal Ahmed Dar also contributed valuable 86 runs to the total. For the bowling side, Faizullah took two wickets, while Imran Rashid claimed one.
At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-B, JKCA B1 defeated B4 by 38 runs.
Batting first, JKCA B1 scored 241 runs. Jiyaad Magrey (64) and Akeel Bhat (41) were the main scorers. For the bowling side, Suhail Ahmed Dar took five wickets, while Mujtaba Yousuf and Zahid Nabi claimed one wicket each.
In reply, JKCA B4 managed to score 203 runs, thus losing the match by 38 runs. Waheed Teli top scored with 91 runs, while Tabish Nisar made 28 runs.
For JKCA B1, Saqib Reshi and Waseem Bashir took three wickets each.