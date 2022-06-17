JKCA U-23 CRICKET TOURNAMENT | Aspirants show stellar grit, tenacity to get selectors’ nod

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A4 defeated team A5 by 3 wickets.

Earlier, put in to bat, A5 bundled out for a meagre total of 121 runs. Ashank top scored with 41 runs off 64 balls, while Rustum Wani contributed 23 runs to the total. For team A4, Praful Dhar and Abhay Tandon bagged three wickets each.

In reply, team A4 chased the target by losing seven wickets, thus winning the match by three wickets. Skipper Musaif Ajaz continued his brilliance and after scoring a century and a half-century in earlier two matches, once again scored power-packed 58 runs off 42 balls, while Abhay Tandon also contributed valuable 38 runs to the total.

For JKCA team A5, Muhammad Usman bagged three wickets, while Huzaif claimed two wickets. At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A3 defeated A2 in an easy contest by seven wickets.