‘JKCA’s Talent Hunt provides opportunities to players from far-flung areas’

Srinagar: The ongoing JKCA Talent Hunt trials being held across J&K is giving opportunities to players from far-flung areas to prove their mettle.

The under-19 trials in both boys and girls sections concluded on Sunday while under-23 trials started on Monday across J&K. The trials are being held simultaneously in six zones of J&K and in it, players from far-flung areas are coming forward to prove their mettle.