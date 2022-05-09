‘JKCA’s Talent Hunt provides opportunities to players from far-flung areas’

Srinagar: The ongoing JKCA Talent Hunt trials being held across J&K is giving opportunities to players from far-flung areas to prove their mettle.
The under-19 trials in both boys and girls sections concluded on Sunday while under-23 trials started on Monday across J&K. The trials are being held simultaneously in six zones of J&K and in it, players from far-flung areas are coming forward to prove their mettle.
“We saw the real success of Talent Hunt by JKCA yesterday. Got raw talent from Gool Gulabgarh area on the third day of U-19 boys trials. Two boys reached the camp at 2:30 pm on the third and concluding day of the trials. However, we considered them for the trials only after coming to know that there are electricity issues in their area and they hardly get timely day-to-day information about the things. The concept of Talent Hunt deserves salutation. Hats off to the brainchild behind this historic initiative,” said one of the Talent Hunt teams on the overwhelming response of the cricketers.
Meanwhile, the trials for Under-23 boys and girls began with over 400 cricketers from each province taking part.
Member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) JKCA, Ashwani Gupta said that it was for the first time in the history of JKCA that such an initiative has been taken for promoting cricket culture and improving the standard of the game in Union Territory.
He said this process enabled even players from far-flung areas to be part of JKCA trials.