JKFA announces fixture of Professional League

Srinagar: The stage is set for the launch of Jammu and Kashmir’s first professional league as J&K Football Association (JKFA) has announced the fixture of the matches that are going to be held from July 12.
Titled JKFA Professional League-2021-22, the league involves top eight football teams of J&K. Out of them five are vying for the place in the Second Division I-League.
On Thursday, the JKFA issued fixture of all the matches.
In the league, five private professional sides – Downtown Heroes FC, Lone Star Kashmir FC, Kashmir Avengers FC, Hyderya Sports and Shaheen FC – will join J&K Bank FC, SFA and Real Kashmir FC to form the eight-team league.
However, only five sides barring Bank FC, SFA and Real Kashmir FC are vying for the place in the Second Division I-League.
On the opening day, Downtown Heroes FC will be clashing with Kashmir Avengers FB in first match at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground while in the second match Lone Star FC will go against Shaheen FC.