JKFA announces fixture of Professional League

Srinagar: The stage is set for the launch of Jammu and Kashmir’s first professional league as J&K Football Association (JKFA) has announced the fixture of the matches that are going to be held from July 12.

Titled JKFA Professional League-2021-22, the league involves top eight football teams of J&K. Out of them five are vying for the place in the Second Division I-League.

On Thursday, the JKFA issued fixture of all the matches.