JKFA delegation attends football event in Tangdhar

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) delegation attended a football event in a far-flung area of District Kuowara, Tangdhar in Tehsil Karnah recently.
The JKFA delegation was led by Secretary DFA Srinagar Tariq Madni and included former International footballer Abdul Majeed Kakroo, Chairmain Referees Committee Farooq Shaheen, JKFA members Sarfaraz Nabi and Bilal Ahmad.
“Around 20 Clubs of Karnah are participating in this tournament. This is for the first time that Sports Association Karnah under the aegis of J&K Football Association has started a football tournament which has been welcomed by the fraternity of footballers general public of Karnah,” JKFA statement said.
The match was inaugurated by SP Kansul Brigadier 104 who was the chief guest on the Occasion.
“J&K Football Association will extend full support to the Sports Association Karnah and in due course of time, the election of the office bearers will be held which will pave the way for the formation of a Zone in the area and will further help in the smooth functioning of the tournaments in the area,” the statement said.