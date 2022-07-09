JKFA delegation meets Principal Secretary YSS

“The members discussed with him the present scenario regarding the game of football. They discussed with him the conduct of elections of J&K Football Associations,” the JKFA statement said.

Alok Kumar emphasised the need for the development of football across the UT for the budding footballers. He assured the delegation that YSS and JKSC will provide all possible help for the development of the game to the Association, the statement said.

“He assured the delegation that the elections of J&K Football Association will be conducted soon,” the statement added.