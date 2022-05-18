JKFA elections notice issued

Srinagar: The returning officer appointed by the J&K Sports Council has issued the election notice for the upcoming elections of the J&K Football Association (JKFA).

As per the notice issued, the elections of the football governing body in J&K would be held on June 12 at Sheri Kashmir Indoor Stadium in Srinagar.

The interested candidates can avail form from the Sports Council office up to May 31 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as to June 6.