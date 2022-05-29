JKFA holds meeting in Sopore

Sopore: Ahead of the upcoming elections, J&K Football Association (JKFA), held a joint meeting with all District Football Associations of North Kashmir districts including Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in Sopore on Sunday.

In the meeting ex-president of J&K football Association Zameer Ahmad Thakur, besides district Presidents of Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Kupwara with senior members of JKFA were present.