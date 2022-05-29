JKFA holds meeting in Sopore

Sopore: Ahead of the upcoming elections, J&K Football Association (JKFA), held a joint meeting with all District Football Associations of North Kashmir districts including Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in Sopore on Sunday.
In the meeting ex-president of J&K football Association Zameer Ahmad Thakur, besides district Presidents of Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Kupwara with senior members of JKFA were present.
In the meeting, members were briefed about the activities conducted by different DFAs in the year 2021-22.
"The Activities and existence of J&K football Association were also briefed and discussed by ex-president, Zameer Ahmad Thakur and other working members of the association, they also told that during a past good number of tournaments/championships was successfully conducted in State and district levels by JKFA and DFA's and will conduct in future in order to give the opportunity to the budding players of the UT to showcase their talent.