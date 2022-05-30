JKFA POLLS | HC sets aside trial Court order on Constitution of Adhoc Committee

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh High has set aside a trial court’s order regarding the constitution of an adhoc committee to facilitate the conduct of election to the J&K Football Association (JKFA).
Setting aside the trial court order, a bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul observed that “the trial court, oblivious to earlier court order/judgment as also without any authority to direct appointment of ad hoc committee, has passed order impugned and without taking into account the fact that tenure of office-bearers of the association had expired”.
“Therefore, if any committee required to tender assistance in the conduct of elections was to be appointed, was the exclusive domain of secretary sports council,” the court said.
Moreover, the court said, it was the Returning Officer, who could and will see as to whether any committee is required to render assistance to him in conducting elections to office-bearers of the Association.
Apart from ordering the constitution of the ad hoc committee, the trial court had on May 18 granted J&K Sports Council four more weeks for the conduct of elections to the JK Football Association (JKFA).
“The instant petition is partly allowed. The impugned order dated 18th May 2022 passed by the 4th Additional District Judge Srinagar to the extent it directs the Sports Council to take steps to constitute ad hoc committee to provide necessary assistance it directs the Sports Council to facilitate the conduct of elections is set aside,” the court said, adding, “let the elections be held and concluded without delay.”