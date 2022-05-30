JKFA POLLS | HC sets aside trial Court order on Constitution of Adhoc Committee

“Therefore, if any committee required to tender assistance in the conduct of elections was to be appointed, was the exclusive domain of secretary sports council,” the court said.

Moreover, the court said, it was the Returning Officer, who could and will see as to whether any committee is required to render assistance to him in conducting elections to office-bearers of the Association.

Apart from ordering the constitution of the ad hoc committee, the trial court had on May 18 granted J&K Sports Council four more weeks for the conduct of elections to the JK Football Association (JKFA).