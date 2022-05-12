JKFA to conduct U-17 girls trials from May 17

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) is going to conduct Under-17 girls trials for the National Championship from May 17 to 19 at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar and GGM Science College Ground Jammu.
The selected girl players would be representing J&K in the Under-17 girls National Football Championship 2022 scheduled to be held from June 15 at Guwahati, Assam.
For Kashmir province, the trials would be held at Synthetic Turf TRC Srinagar from May 17 to 19 from 3:Pm onwards.
For Jammu, province trials would be held from June 16 to 18 at GGM. Science College Jammu.Players born on or after Ist January 2005 and not later than December 31, 2007, will be eligible to participate in the Championship JKFA Statement said.
"The players should be fully vaccinated (both doses). They should bring along with them the original DOB Certificate issued by the SMC and a copy of the vaccination certificate (Covid-19)," the statement added.