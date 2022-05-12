JKFA to conduct U-17 girls trials from May 17

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) is going to conduct Under-17 girls trials for the National Championship from May 17 to 19 at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar and GGM Science College Ground Jammu.

The selected girl players would be representing J&K in the Under-17 girls National Football Championship 2022 scheduled to be held from June 15 at Guwahati, Assam.