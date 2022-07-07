JKFA to kick-start activities from July 18

Srinagar: J&K Football Association (JKFA) is going to kick start its seasonal football activities from July 18 in Srinagar.
JKFA held its meeting on Thursday and it was decided that league football will start at Synthetic Turf TRC ground in Srinagar on July 18. It was also decided that matches will also be played at Polo Ground and Gindun ground Rajbagh.
“The modalities regarding the conduct of the Professional league football tournament were also discussed in detail keeping in view the guidelines and the criteria of All India Football Federation. It was also decided the association will seek nominations for the professional league from the clubs who intend to participate in forthcoming AIFF 2nd Division I-League,” JKFA statement said.
“The members present stressed the promotion of the game in the nook and corner of J&K and took a pledge that they will work for the smooth functioning of the association thus encouraging the budding youth of the UT,” it said.