JKISA condoles demise of RK Gupta

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Ice Skating Association has condoled the demise of R K Gupta.

As per the statement, the Association held a condolence meeting in Srinagar today under the Chairmanship of its President Farooq Ahmad Shah which was attended by its General Secretary M A Dijo and other members.

During the meeting the members expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of Gupta and conveyed their sympathies with the bereaved family.