JKISA condoles demise of RK Gupta

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Ice Skating Association has condoled the demise of R K Gupta.
As per the statement, the Association held a condolence meeting in Srinagar today under the Chairmanship of its President Farooq Ahmad Shah which was attended by its General Secretary M A Dijo and other members.
During the meeting the members expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of Gupta and conveyed their sympathies with the bereaved family.
Later speaking on the occasion, President of the Association Farooq Shah recalled the contribution of Gupta to Ice Skating sport and said he has done a huge service to the winter sports over the last several years .
He said that Gupta had been a major driving force in making the winter sports particularly Ice Skating successful and the players and organisers would surely miss him and his contribution to the sport.