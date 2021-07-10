JKPL Edition 1|Birch Blasters Burzahama, Ali Jana CC win matches

Srinagar, July 10: In the ongoing Jammu Kashmir Premier League, two matches were played on Friday.

The first match was played between Birch Blasters Burzahama and SSCC Bemina. After winning the toss, Birch Blasters Burzahama chose to bat first and posted a massive total of 283 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. After a magnificent start by AdilReshi and Cruzee, Faisal Dar ended the innings and scored a huge total of 79 runs off 21 balls while WaseemKachur scored 61 off 33 balls. For SSCC Bemina, Owais Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he took 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, SSCC Bemina could score only 164 runs. Irfan Mir (50 runs off 41 balls) and Faizan (48 runs off 29 balls) emerged as highest run scorers for the team. For Birch Blasters Burzahama, IshtiyaqRasool took 2 wickets. Faisal Dar, for his outstanding performance, was declared Man of the Match. The second match was played between Emmsons City Hunks and Ali Jana CC. Ali Jana CC won the toss and elected to bat. They posted a target of 199 runs. MuneebMunaf (50 off 35 balls) and Aqib Mir (45 off 33 balls) were among the leading run scorers. For Emmsons City Hunks, Omar Alam and AbidMushtaq took 2 wickets each.