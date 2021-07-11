JKPL: M.A.A.K Cricket Club, Elegant Strikers win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing Jammu Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), two matches were played on Sunday. The first match was played between Emmsons City Hunks and M.A.A.K Cricket Club while in the second match Elegant Strikers clashed with and Kashmir Weaves.

In the first match, Emmsons City Hunks, after winning the toss, chose to bat first and posted a massive total of 196 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Nazir Tiger scored 66 off 25 balls which included 6 huge sixes. For M.A.A.K Cricket Club, Faisal and Bilal Murli took 2 wickets each. M.A.A.K Cricket Club chased the target in 20 overs. Omar Hafiz (53), Imran Bazaz (47) and an outstanding innings by Asif Mughal (39 of 13 balls) which included 5 huge sixes were the highest run scorers. For Emmsons City Hunks, SuhailHazari was the pick of the bowlers and claimed 3 wickets. Omar Hafiz, for his outstanding performance, was declared Man of the Match.

In the second match, Kashmir Weaves won the toss and elected to field. Elegant Strikers posted a target of 164 runs. Amir Aziz (41) and Khalid (40) were among the leading run scorers. For Kashmir Weaves, Ishfaq took 4 wickets. Batting second, Kashmir Weaves scored 157 for the loss of 9 wickets and were short of 7 runs only. Jasif (33) and Amir (25) were top scorers for their team. Ashraf, who took 3 wickets for Elegant Strikers and conceded only 11 runs, was adjudged Man of the Match.