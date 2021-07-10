JKPL: Mayid Rayan Warriors, Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club emerge winners

Srinagar: In the ongoing Jammu Kashmir Premier League, two matches were played on Saturday.
The first match was played between Mayid Rayan Warriors and M.A.A.K Cricket Club. After winning the toss, Mayid Rayan Warriors chose to bat first and posted a massive total of 250 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Ishtiyaq Robbie scored 56 off 23 balls which includes 7 huge sixes while Naveed scored 53 off 21 balls. For M.A.A.K Cricket Club Faisal, Azim and Omar took a wicket each.
Chasing the target, M.A.A.K Cricket Club could score only 167 runs. Omar Hafiz (42) and Imran Bazaz(30) emerged as highest run scorers. For Mayid Rayan Warriors, Ahmad Banday was the pick of the bowlers and claimed 2 wickets. Ishtiyaq Robbie, for his outstanding performance, was declared Man of the Match.
The second match was played between Sultan Warriors and Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club.
Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat. They posted a target of 183 runs. Bilal Hassan (77 off 37 balls) and Raja Muzzafar (32 off 25 balls) were among the leading run scorers. For Sultan Warriors Gowhar Leggy and Mehfuz Khan took 3 wickets each.
Batting second, Sultan Warriors were bowled out on127 runs. Ashiq Bashir (25) and Dardish (19) were the top scorers for their team. Raja Muzaffar took 3 wickets each for Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club. Bilal Hassan for his outstanding all-round performance was adjudged Man of the Match.