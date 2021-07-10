JKPL: Mayid Rayan Warriors, Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club emerge winners

Srinagar: In the ongoing Jammu Kashmir Premier League, two matches were played on Saturday.

The first match was played between Mayid Rayan Warriors and M.A.A.K Cricket Club. After winning the toss, Mayid Rayan Warriors chose to bat first and posted a massive total of 250 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Ishtiyaq Robbie scored 56 off 23 balls which includes 7 huge sixes while Naveed scored 53 off 21 balls. For M.A.A.K Cricket Club Faisal, Azim and Omar took a wicket each.

Chasing the target, M.A.A.K Cricket Club could score only 167 runs. Omar Hafiz (42) and Imran Bazaz(30) emerged as highest run scorers. For Mayid Rayan Warriors, Ahmad Banday was the pick of the bowlers and claimed 2 wickets. Ishtiyaq Robbie, for his outstanding performance, was declared Man of the Match.