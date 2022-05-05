JKRSA reviews arrangements for National Rowing C’ship

Srinagar: J&K Rowing and Sculling Association (JKRSA) held a meeting on Thursday to review the arrangements for the Sub-Junior National Rowing championship that is going to be held in Srinagar.

J&K would b hosting the first-ever Rowing National championship next month in Dal Lake Srinagar. The event is going to witness the participation of around 550 participants from around 25 State and Union Territories.