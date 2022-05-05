JKRSA reviews arrangements for National Rowing C’ship

Srinagar: J&K Rowing and Sculling Association (JKRSA) held a meeting on Thursday to review the arrangements for the Sub-Junior National Rowing championship that is going to be held in Srinagar.
J&K would b hosting the first-ever Rowing National championship next month in Dal Lake Srinagar. The event is going to witness the participation of around 550 participants from around 25 State and Union Territories.
In order to review the arrangements for the event, Association held its meeting on Thursday which was attended by its officials Vice President Nasir Khan, members Nayeem Baskhi, Gowher Ahmed, Dr Sajad, Padma Shri Awardee Faisal Ali and CCIK President Tariq Rashid Ghani and others.
On the occasion, Association also felicitated Faisal Ali for getting the prestigious Padma Shri award in sports from the Government of India.