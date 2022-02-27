J&K’S WUSHU PLAYER SADIA MAKES NATION PROUD BY WINNING GOLD IN MOSCOW | PM Modi congratulates player, says her success will inspire budding athletes

Srinagar: India’s star Wushu player Sadia Tariq has made the entire nation especially Jammu and Kashmir proud by winning gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in the Russian capital from February 22 to 28.
Sadia is receiving appreciation from one and all for her brilliant achievement in the world of sports. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also took to social media to wish the young Wushu champion.
“Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours”, PM Modi said in a tweet.
Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, also wished the player for her brilliant success. “Congratulations to Sadia Tariq from Srinagar on winning Gold in this International championship. She exhibited great discipline, dedication, talent and mental strength making India proud with her significant accomplishment. She is an inspiration for budding sportspersons of the UT. I wish Sadia more success in future”, Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.
Sadia Tariq, who hailed from Bemina, Srinagar, has consecutively bagged gold medals in 19th and 20th Junior National Championship held in Haryana and Jalandhar respectively. In the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, Sadia won the gold medal by defeating a local favourite at the event.
Sadia, who came into sports at a young age, did her schooling from Presentation Convent Srinagar and started playing in school events when she was in her first grade. “When I was in my first grade our fitness teacher came to our class and announced about the sports tourney in our school, I was the first one to register for the event”, Sadia said.
Appreciating her parents support from the very young age, Sadia elatedly said, “I remember my Father just told me if I am interested in sports, he will always support me. I was very happy and choose taekwondo as the game and from the very next day I started my training”.
After training for a year, Sadia started to participate in district and division level sports events. “I went for my first competition from school level which was organized by Indian Army at Bandipora district and I won bronze medal. I started getting appreciation from my coaches and school administration which kept my morale high in this field”, said Sadia.
After her success in local events, the star Wushu player started to participate in national level events. “After winning bronze medal in local events, my coaches appreciated me and encouraged me to participate in national level events and the same year I went to New Delhi for participation in 3rd open India taekwondo championship and won bronze medal”, a happy Sadia remarked.
Sadia then started to play on regular basis and featured in many events like sub-juniors National Taekwondo championship where she won her first gold medal. In 2018, Sadia won bronze medal in Hyderabad for International Junior Taekwondo Championship and also participated in Imphal, Nagaland for 64th National school games.