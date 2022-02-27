J&K’S WUSHU PLAYER SADIA MAKES NATION PROUD BY WINNING GOLD IN MOSCOW | PM Modi congratulates player, says her success will inspire budding athletes

Srinagar: India’s star Wushu player Sadia Tariq has made the entire nation especially Jammu and Kashmir proud by winning gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship held in the Russian capital from February 22 to 28.

Sadia is receiving appreciation from one and all for her brilliant achievement in the world of sports. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also took to social media to wish the young Wushu champion.

“Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours”, PM Modi said in a tweet.