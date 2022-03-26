Judo trials for J&K championship on Mar 28

Srinagar, Mar 26: J&K Judo Association is going to conduct Kashmir province selection trials for Senior J&K Judo Championship at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground, here on Monday.
The trials would be conducted to select Kashmir province senior Judo players for the J&K Judo championship scheduled to be held on March 31 at MA Stadium Jammu.
Players who will secure first place in the J&K championship are going to be selected for Senior National Judo Championship 2021-2022.
Those players above 15 years interested to take part in the selection process have been asked to report at the venue.