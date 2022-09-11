Junior Wushu National Championship | Kaifa Shah wins gold medal

Srinagar: By winning one gold, four silver, and three bronze medals at the 21st Junior National Championship held in Kerala, the J&K Wushu team took fifth place in the medal standings.

Ajmal, M.Ali, Musharaf, and Ansa each won a silver medal, while Kaifa Shah won a gold medal.

Around 1100 players from all over India and 36 units participated in the said Championship. Kaifa Shah is the only gold medalist from J&K.