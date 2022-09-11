Junior Wushu National Championship | Kaifa Shah wins gold medal

Srinagar: By winning one gold, four silver, and three bronze medals at the 21st Junior National Championship held in Kerala, the J&K Wushu team took fifth place in the medal standings.
Ajmal, M.Ali, Musharaf, and Ansa each won a silver medal, while Kaifa Shah won a gold medal.
Around 1100 players from all over India and 36 units participated in the said Championship. Kaifa Shah is the only gold medalist from J&K.
Kaifa hailed the efforts of Kuldeep Handoo for his sincere efforts for the upliftment of Wushu in India.
She said that despite his busy schedule Kuldeep Handoo who happens to be the only Dronacharya awardee from our UT took a training camp for all selected players for a month before this Junior Nationals in collaboration with the Sports Council.
"It was all due to his and Nuzhat Jehangir Secretary sports council efforts that the team performed so well in the championship. The infrastructure provided by the sports council their support, personnel and sincere approach of the Secretary sports council is the reason for the excellence of sports in the UT," she said.