Kabaddi Match held at Indoor Sports Complex Tral

Pulwama: The District Administration in collaboration with DYS&SO today organized a Kabaddi Match under the banner of YSS CUP at Indoor Sports Complex Bajwani Tral, here.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tral, Shabir Ahmad Raina who was the Chief Guest on the occasion inaugurated the match.
The ADC said that sports not only make youth physically and mentally fit but also help in keeping them away from the drug menace that has become a great threat to society in present times.
He asserted that the government is fully sensitive to the issue and realizes the significance of sports in ensuring a healthy citizenry.