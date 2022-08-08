Kabaddi tournament inaugurated in Sopore

Sopore: The second Sheikh-ul-Alam Kabaddi Cup event, organised by the Sheikh-ul-Alam District Kabaddi Association Baramulla in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, got underway on Sunday at Subhan Stadium in Sopore town.
The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Red Dragon Hajin and Gulshan Kabaddi Club Trumgund.
Both teams performed well throughout the entire game, but Red Dragon Hajin came out on top with 51 points while the opposition only managed to score 27. Red Dragon Hajin won with a 24-point advantage.
Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Joint Secretary of the J&K Sports Council, attended as the honoree. Approximately 16 teams from the entire region of Kashmir are taking part in the competition.
While addressing the crowd, the Joint Secretary stated that sports serve as the ideal platform for our gifted young to maximise their potential.