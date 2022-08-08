Kabaddi tournament inaugurated in Sopore

Sopore: The second Sheikh-ul-Alam Kabaddi Cup event, organised by the Sheikh-ul-Alam District Kabaddi Association Baramulla in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, got underway on Sunday at Subhan Stadium in Sopore town.

The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Red Dragon Hajin and Gulshan Kabaddi Club Trumgund.

Both teams performed well throughout the entire game, but Red Dragon Hajin came out on top with 51 points while the opposition only managed to score 27. Red Dragon Hajin won with a 24-point advantage.