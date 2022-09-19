Kargil International Marathon flagged off

Kargil: The fifth edition of the Kargil International Marathon was held in the Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory on Monday with nearly 1700 athletes, students, and citizens participating in the event.Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan on Monday flagged off the 5th edition of Kargil International Marathon organized by LAHDC Kargil in association with Ladakh Police, Sarhad-Pune and District Administration Kargil at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Biamathang, Kargil. On the occasion, the CEC was the chief guest. The pre-recorded special message of Chief of Army Staff General, Manoj Pande was played on the occasion..Advisor to LG Ladakh Umang Narula, Secretary Youth Services and Sports Ravinder Kumar Dangi, Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chaudhary, Councilor/Chairman Sub Committees Kargil International Marathon Syed Abass Razvi, Founder Sarhad Pune Sanjay Nahar, Technical Director Sumant Waikar, Race Director of marathon Vasant Gokhale, President Arham Foundation Dr Shailesh Pagariya, President Pune Marathon Association Ajay Jhajhad, Kargil Gaurav Awardees, General Secretary District Kargil Olympic Association Syed Mehraj ud Din Shah, President AKTTA Muhammad Ali, President SEWAK Muhammad Hamza, Contractor Association Kargil, Humas Uplifment Drass, athletes, runners, sports persons were present on the occasion.Last year, the marathon was held on October 31, however, this year the event was held a month before. The event is aimed to promote sports activities in the district and such events are an opportunity for children to excel in physical training which will ultimately make them healthy physically and mentally and get them off from boredom. This year’s theme for the marathon was “Run for Apricot”. 1700 participants from Ladakh and across the country took part in race and made the event successful. The marathon was held in four different categories including 42 kilometers Full Marathon, 21 kilometres Half Marathon, 10 kilometers Half Marathon, 5 kilometres Half Marathon.The 42 KM race commenced with a special message by Chief of the Army Staff and his representative Col. KK Venkat Rammana flagged off the 42 km race in presence of DC Santosh, family of martyrs Fatah Mohd, Zulfiqar Ali & Kargil Gaurav Awardee. Similarly, the 10 km race, under men and women category, was flagged off by the advisor to LG in presence of CEC Kargil, Sanjay Nahar, Ajay Jhajhad and Kargil Gaurav Awardees.