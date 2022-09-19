Kargil International Marathon flagged off

Kargil: The fifth edition of the Kargil International Marathon was held in the Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory on Monday with nearly 1700 athletes, students, and citizens participating in the event.

Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan on Monday flagged off the 5th edition of Kargil International Marathon organized by LAHDC Kargil in association with Ladakh Police, Sarhad-Pune and District Administration Kargil at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Biamathang, Kargil. On the occasion, the CEC was the chief guest.

The pre-recorded special message of Chief of Army Staff General, Manoj Pande was played on the occasion.